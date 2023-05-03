Sanford Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,682 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 171,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,754. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

