Sanford Advisory Services LLC Buys 35,990 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 391.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 593.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 217,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.