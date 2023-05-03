Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 619,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,578. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

