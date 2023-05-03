Sanford Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. 789,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,898. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

