Sanford Advisory Services LLC Invests $589,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 11,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.