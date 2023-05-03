Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 215,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,592. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.