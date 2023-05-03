Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,161 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 8.1% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $34,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,874 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

