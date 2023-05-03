Sanford Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 1,126,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

