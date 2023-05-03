Sanford Advisory Services LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 1,900,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,874. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.