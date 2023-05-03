Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $363.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.03 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.76.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

