Sanford C. Bernstein Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $135.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

NYSE AGCO opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.38. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

