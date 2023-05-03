SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.32

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.32 and last traded at $136.67, with a volume of 1151939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

SAP Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

