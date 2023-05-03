SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.32

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.32 and last traded at $136.67, with a volume of 1151939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.
SAP Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.