Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $158.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

SRPT opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

