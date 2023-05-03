SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SBAC opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average is $275.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
