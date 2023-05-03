SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average is $275.29.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

