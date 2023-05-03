SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBAC opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.29.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
