SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.29.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

