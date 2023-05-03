SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

