Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,368,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,469,747 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.3% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $929,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $588,789,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 4,054,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493,972. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

