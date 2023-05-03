Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $207.05

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.05 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 204.47 ($2.55). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.56), with a volume of 57,315 shares trading hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The firm has a market cap of £248.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Schroder Japan Growth Fund

In other Schroder Japan Growth Fund news, insider Philip Kay acquired 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720.24 ($24,637.98). Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

