Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 69,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 420,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

