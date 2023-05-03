Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.91

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 507677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.