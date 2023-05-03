Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 12.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 634,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,112. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

