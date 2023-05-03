Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after buying an additional 735,200 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

