Scott Belsky Sells 3,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Down 6.4 %

ADBE stock traded down $23.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.99.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.