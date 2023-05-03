Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $164,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $585,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. 301,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,875. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

