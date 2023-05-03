Secret Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $2,082.41 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00140468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00038475 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003506 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000140 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00553273 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,229.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

