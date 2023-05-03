Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,138,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,477 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

