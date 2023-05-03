Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,262 call options on the company. This is an increase of 177% compared to the average daily volume of 2,987 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE SRG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 388,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $438.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
