Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,262 call options on the company. This is an increase of 177% compared to the average daily volume of 2,987 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE SRG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 388,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $438.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,549,636.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,456,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $3,549,636.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,456,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.