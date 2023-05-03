Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

