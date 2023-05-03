Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 787,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

