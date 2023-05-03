Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 543,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

