SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.59

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 405194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $521.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,347 shares of company stock worth $327,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SES AI by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SES AI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SES AI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

