Short Interest in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Rises By 6.1%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 320,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.