Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expands By 7.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 22,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.79. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amarin Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

