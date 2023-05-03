Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Drops By 9.0%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 730,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. 53,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,315. The stock has a market cap of $562.63 million, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile



Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Articles

