Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Decreases By 9.4%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,405 shares of company stock worth $75,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 206,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,915. The stock has a market cap of $229.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

