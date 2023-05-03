Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Decreases By 7.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 650,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Price Performance

CEPU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 181,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,136. The company has a market cap of $876.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.