Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expands By 6.0%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delek US Trading Down 2.5 %

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE DK traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,408. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.