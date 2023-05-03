Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Drops By 6.4%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 691,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of DTM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,329. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

