Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Declines By 10.1%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. 2,069,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,227. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

