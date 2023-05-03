Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Rises By 5.8%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.