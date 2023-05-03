Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Decreases By 6.0%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 7,319,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,666. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

