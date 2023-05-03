Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Decreases By 8.2%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,591,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $3,259,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

