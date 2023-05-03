Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Increases By 8.8%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth $105,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $352.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 33.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

