Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 7.3%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Read More
