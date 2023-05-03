Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 7.3%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GANX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,652. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.