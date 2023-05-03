Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Expands By 8.1%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

GEL opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

