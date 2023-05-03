Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Drops By 8.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 24,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GERN. B. Riley raised their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,266,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,897. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
