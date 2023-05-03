Short Interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Decreases By 6.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 149,390,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

