Short Interest in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Decreases By 7.5%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 13,950,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 2.8 %

MCW opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

