Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Decreases By 7.8%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 840,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,360. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,682 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

