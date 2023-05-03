Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.28 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.